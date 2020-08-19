TEHILLIM – Top Shochet In Paraguay Sedated, Ventilated Due To COVID-19





HaRav Yaakov Ben Shimel, the head of the group of shochtim who traveled from Israel to Paraguay is seriously ill with the coronavirus, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Despite the fact that South America has been seriously affected by the coronavirus, the mashgichim traveled there to ensure the public has an adequate supply of mehudar meat.

But HaRav Yaakov is now hospitalized in a local hospital, sedated and ventilated.

According to the Kikar report, all the mashgichim returned to Israel after HaRav Yaakov was diagnosed due to fear of an internal outbreak of the coronavirus among the staff.

HaRav Yaakov’s family has requested that the public daven for Yaakov ben Esther l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

