Coronavirus Cabinet Approves Outline For Yamim Noraim Tefillos





Israel’s coronavirus cabinet, which convened on Sunday evening, approved an initial outline for Yamim Noraim tefillos.

Tefillos on the Yamim Noraim will be able to be conducted outdoors in groups of up to 250 mispallelim, divided into capsules of 20 people each. Mispallelim must sit two meters apart except for nuclear family members.

Indoor tefillos can only be held in buildings that are at least 40 square meters (430 square feet) large in gatherings that allow mispallelim to sit two meters apart. Large shuls can hold tefillos with up to 1,000 mispallelim as long as the number of people do not exceed one person for every four square meters.

Shuls in “red zones,” in which infection rates are high, will be subject to additional restrictions, as outlined in coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s “traffic light” model, which was approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

The outline must still be approved by the Knesset.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







