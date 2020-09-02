COVID-19 Lab To Open At Ben-Gurion Airport Within 45 Days





Omega testing company, in cooperation in Rambam Medical Center, has won the tender to operate a coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion Airport, the Transportation Ministry announced on Monday evening.

The cost for each test of NIS 44.88 ($13.38), which will provide results within 14 hours, is less than half of the expected cost. The lab will also offer an option of a fast-track-test that will provide results within four hours for NIS 135 ($40.26), far less than the hundreds of shekels it cost in private labs.

Omega is establishing a testing center in Terminal 3 of Ben-Gurion as well as a “drive-in” testing center. It will also establish an app and online management system through which clients will be able to book appointments to be tested, receive their results and be issued a medical passport in Hebrew and English, or any other language required.

Over 150 companies had expressed interest in opening a testing lab at Ben-Gurion and 90 companies registered for the tender but ultimately only seven submitted bids.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








