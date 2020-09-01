Flatbush: Petira Of HaRav Moshe Yehuda Greenberg ZATZAL, Longtime Rov At Young Israel of Midwood

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of the Rabbi Emeritus of the Young Israel of Midwood, HaRav Moshe Yehuda Greenberg ZATZAL, who led the shul and was a pillar in the community for decades.
The Niftar was one of the first talmidim of Beth Medrash Gavoah, and a Talmid of Hagoan HaRav Aharon Kotler ZATZAL.
He was the brother-in-law to Rav Dovid Feinstein שליטא.
The Levaya set out from his home at the corner of E. 14th and Avenue L at 11:45 this morning, and will proceeded to the Young Israel at 1694 Ocean Ave.
Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)