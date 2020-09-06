The Kashrus Songs





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

By this time, most Yeshivos, Bais Yaakovs and Jewish day schools have had their pre-semester staff meetings. In many of these meetings, the menahelim pointed out to teachers and Rebbeim that the new protocols that are initiated to protect students from COVID can be very depressing for the students. To address these issues, many of the menahelim asked Rebbeim and teachers to think of creative ways to instill greater ruach within the classrooms.

Perhaps one way to address this need is to look at the curriculums that are used andOnecreate a song for each of the units or chapters that are being studied. The following song is for the first chapter of a Kashrus class. It can be sung to the tune of Rabbi Abie Rottenberg’s “The Place Where I Belong” from the Journeys One album.

The Rebbe or teacher can print a booklet with a stanza on top followed by 12 blank lines in which the student can take notes. The song can be recorded with musical accompaniment – played at the beginning of the chapter and then studied further. The students can sing it themselves, or help make a video or PowerPoint presentation with it.

Below is a song formed from the material in the first chapter of the author’s book on Kashrus.

Keeping Kosher is important – to be sure..

Kosher meat comes from animals that are pure..

Of all other animals – the Torah disapproves..

Unless it chews its cud and has split hooves..

24 forbidden birds the Torah does list..

Yet the Ramah, Rav Moshe Isserles, does insist

We only eat birds for which there is a handed down tradition..

A law we keep with great precision

There is a bird whose tradition is rather murky..

And that is Melleagris Gallopavo- the common turkey..

And for those who wish to know and learn some more.

It was brought back to Europe by a Spanish Conquistador

Hernando Cortez brought it back in 1519

Before that – in Europe – the turkey was not seen..

Yet for the most part it is now fully and completely accepted

by 50 years that Ramah was pre-empted

And to further help us identify..

Our tradition – to help us clarify

The Mishna in Chullin also does say..

Our birds may not be birds of prey..

Kosher birds must also have a crop

That is a pouch near the esophagus’s top..

Their feet must also be aniso-dactyl

That is an extra toe – to be practical

There is one more thing the Gemorah does insist upon

It must also have a peel-able kurkevon..

That’s the gizzard is where the food gets finely ground up..

So that the kosher bird can further dine and sup..

For fish there is the matter of snapir and kaskeses

To no other fish – the Torah acquiesces..

The Torah lists these two important – important details..

Kosher fish must have both fins and scales.

Let us now discuss the definition of snapir

It’s a bottom fin -it would appear

For the scales – there is further halachic insistence

That the scales be fully visible from a distance

There is also another requirement or din

When scales are removed they cannot rip the skin

Aside from the outer skin not being torn or shredded

Within the skin the scales may not be embedded

There are fruits and vegetables that must be carefully checked

To make sure that inside or on it there is no insect

It’s a situation we do not wish to fall in..

To violate seven Torah lavin.

There are leafy vegetable to which this is particularly germaine,

Especially broccoli, iceberg, and romaine

Some are generally bug-free – like bing or black cherries

But you’ve got to really watch out for strawberries..

The author can be reached at [email protected]







