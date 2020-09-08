Osama Bin Laden’s Niece: “Trump Will Prevent Another 9/11”





Terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden’s niece, Noor bin Ladin, recently endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, according to a New York Post report.

“Osama bin Laden endorsed Biden to see America fail. I endorse President Trump to see America succeed,” bin Ladin wrote on Twitter. (Noor’s family spells Ladin with an i instead of an e.)

Noor was referring to the fact that Osama plotted the assassination of President Barack Obama because “killing him automatically will make [Vice President] Biden take over the presidency,” as first reported by the Washington Post in March 2012.

Bin Laden was sure that a Biden presidency would be disastrous for the US, saying at the time: “Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.”

Noor, 33, a resident of Switzerland, is the daughter of Carmen Dufour, a Swiss/Iranian author, and Yeslam bin Ladin — an older half-brother of Osama. Her parents divorced in 1988 and Noor and her two sisters were raised in Switzerland. Her parent’s divorce was bitter and protracted and Noor has no relationship with her father.

Noor was 14 on 9/11 and she said that she knew that she would never be the same again.

“I was so devastated,” she recalled. “I had been going to the States with my mom several times a year from the age of 3 onwards. I considered the US my second home.”

However, Noor continued to go to the US and was pleasantly surprised that she was always welcomed warmly despite her last name, which led her to reject liberal claims that America is “racist.”

“America is the greatest, least racist country in the world, despite what her enemies claim,” Noor asserted. “I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding.”

In her first-ever interview with the Post, she said: “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike.”

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve. He must be re-elected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but Western civilization as a whole.”

“You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society. In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology,” Noor said ominously.

