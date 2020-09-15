WATCH: A Peek Inside The Tehran Mivkah

The Jewish community in Tehran recently renovated their mikvah and installed purifiers and filters that purify the water after every tevilah within twelve minutes.

“With the help of Hashem and with the support of the authorities, we installed two advanced purifiers and filters in the mikvah,” wrote Rav Grami on Twitter.

“All the water of the mikvah is thoroughly purified within 12 minutes.”

The new measures were apparently carried out as a measure of safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

با یاری خداوند و تلاش مسئولین، میقوه های تهران مجهز به دو دستگاه تصفیه و فیلتر پیشرفته و دستگاه اوزون زن و مجهز به UV است و پس از هر بار طویلا کل آب میقوه در عرض دوازده دقیقه به صورت کامل تصفیه میشود. pic.twitter.com/UI84WD2nKb — הרב יהודה גראמי (@WwefpsQM3yGuQC3) September 10, 2020

The measures may also have been carried out to encourage use of the mikvah by traditional Jews who have been wary of doing so due to the coronavirus. Mikvah use among traditional Jews in Israel has dropped since the start of the pandemic.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)