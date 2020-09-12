How Will Israel’s Lockdown Be Implemented?

Israel’s nationwide lockdown, which the coronavirus cabinet approved on Thursday evening, will begin on erev Rosh Hashanah and will consist of three stages.

The exact details and dates of the lockdown will be delineated on Sunday and still requires approval by the entire cabinet. Also, public tefillos will be allowed but the details have not yet been finalized.

According to media reports, the first phase will begin on erev Rosh Hashanah, September 18, the second phase will begin around October 1, and the third stage around October 15. The implementation of the second and third stages will be subject to the results of the first phase.

During the first and most restricted phase, Israelis will be able to leave their homes only for essential activities within 500 meters of their homes. All businesses will be closed except for essential services such as supermarkets and pharmacies. Restaurants and other food establishments will be allowed to provide delivery services only. The educational system will be closed except for special education.

When the second phase begins, Israelis will no longer be limited to 500 meters of their homes and 30-50% of employees will be allowed to return to the workplace at private businesses such as offices and factories. However non-essential retail and recreational businesses will remain closed as well as restaurants. Schools will remain closed with a decision to reopen them to be made at a later date in accordance with the infection rate. Students in 5th grade and above will learn remotely.

During the third phase, Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s “traffic light” plan will be implemented, according to which restrictions will be enforced on a municipal level in accordance with each areas’s infection rate – red, orange, yellow or green.

Senior government officials will carry out a situational assessment at the end of each phase before proceeding to the next one.

An economic safety net plan will be established by the Finance Ministry, the National Economic Council, and the Prime Minister’s Office for small business owners and others who will suffer financial hardship as a result of the lockdown.

