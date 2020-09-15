162,273 Cases, 1,141 Deaths: All-Time High Of Almost 5,000 Daily Cases

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed a record-breaking 4,973 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning. The number of active cases is 40,689, with 533 seriously ill patients, of whom 140 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,141.

Transportation regulations for the lockdown were established on Monday. Buses will operate at 50% capacity, running from Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Intercity buses will halt operations on weekends and Erev Yom Tov but intracity buses will continue to operate on Friday, Erev Yom Tov and Motzei Shabbos.

Israel Railways will also run Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. but tickets must be purchased in advance.

“The decision to close was not an easy one, but it is a necessity,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev stated.

The statement from the ministry clarified that bus lines needed for people to travel back and forth from work will continue to operate but other lines, such as night lines and student lines will halt operations. “Enforcement will be carried out to prevent the use of the public transportation system for non-essential needs and in violation of the closure,” the statement said.

The Knesset’s Exceptions Committee also decided to allow use of parks and public gardens and they will remain open during the lockdown, unlike the previous one. Beaches, hotels, guesthouses and barber shops will be closed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)