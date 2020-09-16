Hospitals Are Filling Up & Transferring Patients, Bnei Brak Hospital At 126% Capacity

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto said earlier this week that “”hospitals in the north and in Jerusalem are filling up and transferring patients to central Israel.”

“The hospitals in the north have been transferring patients to central Israel for some time now. This is also occuring in the Jerusalem area. Patients have been transferred from Shaarei Tzedek.”

The director of Shaarei Tzedek, Prof. Ofer Marin, informed Magen David Adom on Monday not to bring more coronavirus patients to the hospital. Dozens of patients who were waiting to be hospitalized were transferred to hospitals in the center.

Prof. Masad Barhoum, the director of the Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya in northern Israel, also stated earlier this week that he ordered staff to turn away additional coronavirus patients. The hospital’s coronavirus and ICU wards are overcrowded, there are a large number of seriously ill and ventilated patients, and most critically, there is not enough medical staff to treat more patients.

Barhoum said he will transfer patients in serious condition to hospitals in central Israel due to lack of properly trained staff to treat more seriously ill and ventilated patients.

Meanhwile, Maayanei Yeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak stated on Friday that its coronavirus ward is operating at 126%.

Even hospitals that are not crowded are struggling. “We’re on the verge of collapse,” said Dr. Ohad Hochman, the director of Bnei Tzion Medical Center in Haifa, which was operating at 59% capacity earlier this week.

“Our medical staff is burning out and the decision makers need to take that into account,” said Hochman. “Insufficiency cannot be determined only by the number of seriously ill patients. The medical staff has been working around the clock, they haven’t had a vacation and, even more, they are carrying out some of the most difficult work.”

