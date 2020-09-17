Shocking! Stray Bullet Hits Chareidi Boy In Maalot Dafna

A six-year old Chassidish boy in Maalot Dafna was playing on the porch of his third-floor apartment on Wednesday night when he suddenly ran into the house complaining of sharp pain in his back. His parents rushed him to Hadassah Ein Kerem, where doctors in the children’s emergency room found a bullet lodged in his shoulder.

No one knows how the bullet got there but it’s assumed that it was a stray bullet from East Jerusalem, which is across the highway from Maalot Dafna. Unfortunately, the phenomenon of children and adults being shot and even killed by stray bullets in Arab areas has become more and more common in recent years, and in fact, an Arab teacher was killed by a stray bullet on the first day of school about two weeks ago.

The child was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday, Kikar H’Shabbos reported. The family’s neighbors shared their shock with Kikar: “Are we living in a criminal area?” one neighbor said. “It’s an internal porch which doesn’t face the Arab villages.”

The police said it was not clear what happened and they are investigating the matter under the assumption that he was hit by a stray bullet.

The boy’s name for tefillah is Yehudah Aryeh ben Tamar Tziporah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)