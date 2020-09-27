Amid Pandemic, Shuls In Iran Will Be Closed For Yom Kippur

In light of the high coronavirus infection rate in Iran, the Chief Rabbi of Tehran, Rav Yehudah Grami, has instructed all Jews in the country to refrain from davening in shuls on Yom Kippur, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Rav Grami said that Jews should either daven b’yechidus or in an outdoor area.

On Rosh Hashanah, Iranian Jews davened in small minyanim in shuls and courtyards. However, Rav Grami decided that on Yom Kippur, due to the large number of people who come to shul and the length of the tefillos, tefillos should not take place in shuls.

On Sukkos, Jews are expected to come to shul in small groups. No hakafos or dancing will be held on Simchas Torah.

Fortunately, despite the pandemic, Iranian Jews will be able to fulfill the mitzvah of Arba Minim this year, with 200 esrogim already having arrived in the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)