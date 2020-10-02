Gedolei Yisrael: “Outdoor Tefillos, No Guests, Increase Simcha”

In a special letter published on Wednesday evening, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and Rosh Yeshivah HaRav Gershon Edelstein called for tefillos to take place outdoors and to refrain from hosting guests during Sukkos.

The Gedolei Yisrael addressed various issues in the letter, as stated below:

1. “During the current situation, Shul gabbaim should make arrangements as much as possible for outdoor tefillos in shul courtyards, etc. Anyone who can assist in this [establishing outdoor tefillos] in other places – their reward will be great.”

2. “One should not host guests for seudos or similar [gatherings] throughout the entire Yom Tov this year. Those in high-risk groups as well the elderly in general should be extremely careful because their risk of harm is greater.”

3. “One of the measures that provides much defense against infection when among others is wearing masks. Their benefits are great and no one should be lenient in this.”

4. “One of the mitzvos of Chag HaSukkos is simcha. Each person should make efforts to increase simcha during the chag and should also make efforts to bring joy to the members of their household and children and instill a pleasant atmosphere in the house.”

5. “During this ‘eis tzarah hi l’Yaakov’ [difficult times for Klal Yisrael], once you are adhering to all efforts of hishtadlus, the obligation is to believe and trust in Hashem Yisbarach that He is the Manhig [Ruler] and Mashgiach [Supervisor]. No person can be harmed by the coronavirus if it’s not declared in Shamayim. We should utilize the days of Sukkos for chizuk and emunah.”

6. “The ikar of ikarim [the most essential issue] is that Torah protects and is a source of salvation and we must strengthen ourselves in limmud Torah – with the koach of Torah we will be saved from all illnesses.”

