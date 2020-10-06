Over 100 IDF Soldiers Contract COVID-19 On Training Base

Over 100 IDF soldiers at the Kfir Brigade’s training base have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Channel 13 News report on Tuesday.

Over 400 soldiers are currently quarantined on the base and it is expected that more soldiers will test positive for the virus in the coming days in what seems to be the largest outbreak on an IDF base yet.

Widespread outbreaks should not be occurring in IDF platoons if the capsule method is stringently followed, IDF sources said.

In August, several IDF officers at a training academy were disciplined due to an outbreak on the base, seemingly caused by a violation of the health regulations put into place in order to avoid such outbreaks.

As YWN reported on Monday, three IDF soldiers are currently hospitalized in serious condition due to the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)