Israel: 33 More Deaths in 24 Hours As Rate of Positive Tests Drops

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 4,674 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning. There are currently 61,606 active virus cases, with 879 seriously ill patients, of whom 240 are ventilated. Thirty-three more deaths were recorded, raising the death toll to 1,806.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests continues to decline, standing at 10.5% on Wednesday, the lowest level in weeks.

According to the Health Ministry, over 3% of Israel’s residents have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in February, meaning one in 33 has been diagnosed with the virus.

The government voted by telephone late on Tuesday night to extend Israel’s current state of emergency and the national lockdown for one week, with the restrictions set to end next Tuesday night.

There are currently 92 cites and towns in Israel designated as “red zones,” and 107 cities and towns designated as “orange zones,” which means that at least half of Israel’s population, at least 5 million Israelis, live in areas with high or moderate coronavirus infection rates.

