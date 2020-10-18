Tomorrow Night! The Event Of The Year. Pre-register To Attend!

Each year, come November, the Event of the Year takes place.

Normally, only 3,000 people are invited to attend because of limited space.

This year, YOU ARE INVITED to attend.

In a show of Unity, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has invited Statesmen and Laymen from across the Spectrum, To Join Together in a Virtual Support of Education.

Come, be inspired & entertained, as we look past our differences and focus on our shared goals and vision for the future of our children.

Attendance is Free!

Divrei Bracha from esteemed Rosh Yeshiva Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky.

Hear from guest personalities such Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, and many others.

Special appearance by Shulem Lemmer.

Pre-Registration Required!

Reserve your seat here at the Virtual Event of the Year.

Sunday October 18 7:00 PM

https://AnEveningofUnity.com