Benny Gantz Briefly Hospitalized, Naftali Bennett Hospitalized For 2nd Time In A Week

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz was briefly hospitalized on Sunday morning in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer due to feeling ill.

Gantz underwent testing and was released later that morning. He posted a video on Twitter in the early afternoon, thanking the public for their concern and reassuring them that he is completely fine and he has returned to work.

“It’s better not to take risks during these times,” Gantz said. “I was tested and everything is fine. I returned to the Kirya (IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv) and resumed work and soon the cabinet meeting will begin.”

חברים, תודה על הדאגה. הכל בסדר.

אני במשרד ממשיך לעבוד בשבילכם. pic.twitter.com/XDt4BUiXap — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) October 18, 2020

Gantz was hospitalized in August for surgery on his back due to a herniated disc stemming back to his days in the IDF. However, his hospitalization on Sunday was not related to the back surgery.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, who was hospitalized overnight last week due to neck pain, was hospitalized again on Shabbos due to a reoccurrence of the pain. A statement from his office said that Bennett was treated for a chronic back issue.

“Since his military service in Sayeret Matkal, Bennett has been dealing with back problems and receives treatment from time to time,” his office stated on Motzei Shabbos. “The medical treatment he received today [Shabbos] was a continuation of the treatment he received last week.”

