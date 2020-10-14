Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett Released From The Hospital

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was released from Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer on Wednesday after undergoing a series of tests on Tuesday due to neck pain.

Bennett didn’t waste any time and went straight back to work as an MK – in the hospital – by taking a working tour of the coronavirus ward at Sheba and speaking to the doctors and nurses about the problems facing them during the second coronavirus wave.

סיימתי סיור מקיף בתהליך הקבלה והמיון ועד האשפוז (קורונה) בבית החולים שיבא. המון לקחים, אבל הנה המרכזי:

תנו לשטח לנצח. אסביר: בתי החולים וקופות החולים בישראל הם ברמה גבוהה.

האחיות והרופאים נהדרים. מה בולם?

הבירוקרטיה ומשרד הבריאות. לצמצם חסמים, לשחרר את העוצמות שבתוכנו. pic.twitter.com/ggQYCfQnEM — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) October 14, 2020

Bennett has been running a civilian campaign in the battle against the coronavirus from his seat in the opposition.

Earlier, Bennett wrote on Twitter: “I underwent treatment on my back yesterday. I feel excellent. A huge thank you to the devoted staff at Sheba Hospital.”

“I’m returning home shortly. Thank you for your support. You’re the source of my strength! I’m resuming my work for you.”

Bennett was hospitalized on Tuesday morning due to neck pain he began experiencing on Monday night. At the recommendation of the doctors, he remained in the hospital until his test results were received.

