TEHILLIM: Mashgiach Ha’Mir: Hagaon Rav Aharon Chadash Hospitalized With COVID-19

Hagaon HaTzaddik HaRav Aharon Chadash, the revered Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir in Jerusalem, was hospitalized on Monday due to the coronavirus.

HaRav Chadash, 92, began feeling unwell on Monday and following a decrease in his oxygen levels, his condition worsened and he was brought to Shaarei Tzedek.

HaRav Chadash has been suffering from weakness and breathing issues in recent months (prior to the coronavirus pandemic) and walks around with an oxygen tank. He has also been hospitalized many times due to weakness.

Nevertheless, despite his weakness, HaRav Chadash has been makpid to come to each and every tefillah at the Mir with great mesiras nefesh.

The public is requested to daven for the refuah shleimah of HaRav Aharon Dovid ben Tzivya l’refuah shelimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)