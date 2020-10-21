TEHILLIM – The Mir Urges Alumni To Daven For HaRav Chadash, Now Sedated & Ventilated

Following the hospitalization on Monday of Hagaon HaTzaddik HaRav Aharon Chadash in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital due to breathing difficulties caused by COVID-19, the venerated Mashgiach took a turn for the worse overnight Tuesday and was transferred to the coronavirus ward at Hadassah, where he was sedated and ventilated.

HaRav Chadash’s condition is critical but stable and he is in need of great rachamei Shamayim.

An atzeres tefillah was held at the Mir on Wednesday as well as in other yeshivos throughout Israel.

A notice has been put on the main notice board in the Mir requesting talmidim to daven and be mechazeik in Torah for the refuah shleimah of HaRav Aharon Dovid ben Tzivya Leah l’refuah shelimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)