Video: Rav Ovadia Yosef’s Hilula Today

CLICK HERE to watch a special video of Rav Ovadia together with rescued children, a must see!

Rav Ovadia Yosef zt”l wrote in a letter before his passing – “The merit of supporting the holy work of the P’Eylim, “Yad L’Achim” will be a source of bracha and protection. It will bring them an abundance of good and success for all of their days!”

Now, for the first time ever, you can join the special tefillah (no minimum donation required to submit names) at the kever of

HaRav Ovadia Yosef zt”l (CLICK HERE to submit names or visit www.YadLachim.org ) or call 1-866-923-5224

this Wednesday, the day of his Hilula (Yahrtzeit) through Yad L’Achim

+ all names will be also be submitted for tefillah @Kever Rachel Imeinu

(no min. donation required)

If you know someone who can benefit from this free tefillah, please CLICK HERE to share it with them via WhatsApp (try it, it’s cool)

Watch special video of Rav Ovadia together with rescued children, a must see!

Submit your donation/names CLICK HERE or call Yad L’Achim at 1-866-923-5224

Submit your names to the great tefillah at the kever of Harav Ovadia Yosef zt”l on his yahrtzeit, Wednesday, ג’ חשון, and at Kever Rochel Imeinu on her yahrtzeit, as messengers of Yad L’Achim will daven for your and your loved ones, for health, shidduchim, children, parnassah & all personal requests.

(CLICK HERE to submit names or visit www.YadLachim.org )nesday 10AM