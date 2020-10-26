Good News: Mashgiach H’Mir HaRav Aharon Chadash Is Conscious And Alert

Good news arrived from Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem after Shabbos: the Mir Mashgiach HaGaon HaRav Aharon Chadash, who was hospitalized in critical condition last week after contracting COVID-19, is now awake and engaging with those around him, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

HaRav Chadash was first hospitalized in Shaarei Tzedek on Monday due to breathing difficulties but then took a turn for the worse and was transferred to the coronavirus ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem, where he was sedated and ventilated.

Since then, the doctors slowly began to decrease the amount of drugs he was receiving until he regained consciousness.

The public is asked to continue davening for HaTzaddik HaRav Aharon Dovid ben Tzivya Leah l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)