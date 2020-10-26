Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett To Undergo Back Surgery

0
Naftali Bennett (Photo: Shmulik Grossman/Knesset spokesperson)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett is undergoing surgery on Monday for a back injury he suffered during his IDF service 30 years ago, resulting in a herniated disc.

Bennett was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks due to pain stemming from the injury. On Sunday, he posted a video on social media, announcing his surgery.

“The doctors recommended this surgery to treat a problem I’ve been suffering from for thirty years, apparently since the time that I carried a little too much weight [on my back] in the special forces,” Bennett said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)