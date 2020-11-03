WATCH: “Hamas & The PA Are Corrupt & Murderers,” UAE Official Says In Fascinating Interview

Dehrar Belhoul Al Falasi, a member of the Federal Council of the United Arab Emirates, was interviewed by i24NEWS on Monday and expressed some harsh truths about the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, among other things.

“The UAE is committed to the cause, to the Palestinian people – not to their leaders,” Al Falasi said. “The PA and Hamas are both corrupt, both murderers. They direct their anger at us because we stopped giving them money. If we want to give money to the Palestinians, we’ll give it to the people and not to the PA or Hamas.”

“Abbas is a common traitor. He came here with his son and his son was distributing cards that he’s an agent for this company and that company. Did he come to help the Palestinians or to sell himself and his companies? So we’re aware of all their dirty tricks.”

” I think the UAE has had enough, Saudi Arabia has had enough. They [the PA and Hamas] refuse to negotiate [peace with Israel] every time and they lose more and more.”

The i24NEWS correspondent asked: “What do you make of the tens of millions of dollars that Qatar has been providing to Hamas?

“They are funding terrorism,” Al Falasi said. “It’s called terrorist funding. According to law, if you fund it, you’re also a terrorist. They’re involved in it so deeply they can’t get out of it anymore. It’s a cow and [Hamas] milks it.”

Watch the fascinating interview, in the course of which which Al Falasi speaks about several additional issues, including his belief on how to stop Hamas, Turkey’s Erdogan, and the UAE’s method of government.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)