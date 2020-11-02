Tefilla for Trump’s Victory Held At Me’aras Hamachpelah [VIDEO]

The heads of local councils in the Shomron and Judea held a public tefilla at the Me’aras Hamachpelah in Chevron on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s presidential elections.

The chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, Mark Zell, also participated in the tefillah.

“Chevron is the first capital of the Jewish people and the burial place of our founding fathers and mothers,” Zell said, adding that the site is the appropriate place to express gratitude for all the wonderful things Trump has done for the Jews and Israel in the course of his presidential term.

“This week elections will take place in the USA which will have a significant influence on the future of the state of Israel,” said Yochai Damri, head of the Chevron regional council and organizer of the event.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to President Trump for four good years and for his support of the state of Israel, the land of Israel and the settlement enterprise. The polls are close and we are gathering to daven at the Me’aras Hamachpelah for his success.”

