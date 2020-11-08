TEHILLIM NEEDED: HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik Is Sedated and Ventilated

The condition of Rosh Yeshivas Brisk HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik, who contracted the coronavirus almost two weeks ago, took a serious turn for the worse over Shabbos.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 99, who initially was treated at home for COVID-19 and a lung infection, and was then transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem when his condition worsened, was sedated and attached to a ventilator over Shabbos due to severe breathing difficulties.

Many atzeret tefillos are being held throughout Eretz Yisrael and the world for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah.

The public is asked to daven and awaken rachamei Shamyaim for the refuah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)