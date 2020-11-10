Me’aras HaMachpelah To Close For Parshas Chayei Sarah

In a break from tradition due to the continuing Covid-19 threat, the Me’aras HaMachpelah will be closed to all visitors from this Thursday until Sunday morning in order to avoid masses of visitors from coming to the cities of Hebron and Kiryat Arba for the weekend.

Police have already begun preparing to strictly enforce adherence to all Coronavirus guidelines set forth by the Health Ministry over the course of the weekend and large forces of officers as well as border patrol officers have been brought in to beef up patrols around the city.

Security forces together with municipal bodies have finished their preparation for the weekend that typically sees tens of thousands of visitors descend upon the two cities in honor of Parshas Chayei Sarah.

In accordance with instructions set forth by the Health Ministry, the regional IDF commander decided to close the Me’arah to all visitors from Thursday until Sunday. In addition, entrance into Kiryat Arba and the Jewish community of Hebron will be prohibited for anyone who doesn’t live in the city.

Therefore, police have already set up barricades along major highways leading in and out of the cities in order to prevent non-residents from visiting. Police have also set up fences closing in parking lots to prevent anyone from parking in public spaces, as well as the establishment of tents, or the arrival of caravans. Vehicles that do not belong to residents will be towed.

The Mayor of Kiryat Arba as well as the Chief Rabbi of the city have asked residents to refrain from inviting guests and family members who live outside of the city for the weekend. The municipality is also preparing to adhere strictly to the instructions this weekend and is closing all public buildings that could be used to house guests.

Last year (2019), a record-breaking crowd spent Shabbos in Hebron in honor of Parshas Chayei Sarah. More than 45,000 people from all over Israel and abroad spent Shabbos in the city of the forefathers.

