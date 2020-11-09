Biden Plans To Reenter Iran Nuclear Within Months, Former Aide Says

Amos Hochstein, a former aide to President-elect Joe Biden when the latter served as vice-president under President Barack Obama, told Channel 12 News that reentering the Iran nuclear deal will be “high on Biden’s agenda.”

Hochstein was responsible for monitoring energy sanctions on Iran during Obama’s presidency in his role as State Department Special Envoy for International Energy Affairs.

“I believe that in the first months, he’ll either rejoin the deal fully or what I call ‘JCPOA-minus’ – meaning lifting sanctions in exchange for suspending some of the Iranian nuclear programs from the past three years,” Hochstein said.

Hochstein also addressed the Palestinian issue, saying that Biden will “bring back the Palestinian issue to the heart of the discourse.”

“Biden prefers a two-state solution,” Hochstein elaborated. “He fears that if there is no two-state solution, in the end, it will lead to a binational state.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)