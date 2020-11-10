COVID-19 Testing Facility Inaugurated At Ben-Gurion Airport

Ben-Gurion Airport’s coronavirus testing facility was inaugurated on Monday in an official ceremony attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and other senior officials.

The “Check2Fly” testing lab offers two testing options, one costing only NIS 45 ($13.18), with results within 14 hours, and the other costing NIS 135 ($39.55), with results within four hours.

Passengers can either arrive at the drive-in testing center near Terminal 3 up to 72 hours before their flight and then return to pick up their results on the day of their flight or can be tested with the rapid test on the same day as their flight.

Passengers returning to Israel will also be able to be tested at the airport but will still have to quarantine even if their result is negative. However, passengers that can show proof of two negative tests several days apart will be allowed to quarantine for 12 days rather than 14.

