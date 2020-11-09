Israel Police Clash With Massive Crowd At Hagaon HaRav Dovid Feinstein’s Zt’L Levaya [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

As thousands accompanied HaGaon HaRav Dovid Feinstein, z’tl, to his final resting place at Har Hamenuchos in Israel, violent clashes broke out as Israel Police tried to disperse the massive crowd.
The levaya began peacefully at the Shamgar funeral home in Romema but as time went on, the crowd grew larger and larger, with many chutznikim who live in Jerusalem participating in the levaya. The participants were wearing masks but the crowd was too large for social distancing regulations to be properly adhered to.
A large number of police officers were sent to Romema and violent tumults broke out as they tried to disperse to the crowd.
There were also scuffles at the entrance to Har Hamenuchos, where HaRav Feinstein, z’tl, was buried, and two people were arrested.
The brothers HaRav Chaim and Dovid Feinstein were maspid HaRav Feinstein, z’tl, as well as other chashuve Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
I think you mean HaRav Chaim and HaRav Reuvain
No, coffee addict, not Reb Reuvain. We’re talking about the levaya in E”Y which should have read:
The brothers HaRav Chaim and Dovid Feinstein, both sons of HaRav Michel Feinstein zt”l, were maspid…
i.e. they are brothers to each other but cousins to the niftar Reb Dovid zt”l.
Coffee Addict shlit”a
The niftar zatzaka”l had ONE brother – HaGaon R’ Reuven ylch”t, who was maspid in the US
His cousins -Ha Gaon R’ Chayim, rosh yeshiva of ateres shloime yeshiva gedoila and HaGaon R’ Dovid – who gives Chaburois in ponevezv on kodshim – sons of MaRan R’ Yechiel Michel Feinstein and grandsons of Maran Riz HaLeivi were maspid in E. Israel
Oh thanks
I didn’t know they were cousins
Is Rav Dovid’s kever next to Rav Moshe’s?
