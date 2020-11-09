Israel Police Clash With Massive Crowd At Hagaon HaRav Dovid Feinstein’s Zt’L Levaya [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

As thousands accompanied HaGaon HaRav Dovid Feinstein, z’tl, to his final resting place at Har Hamenuchos in Israel, violent clashes broke out as Israel Police tried to disperse the massive crowd.

The levaya began peacefully at the Shamgar funeral home in Romema but as time went on, the crowd grew larger and larger, with many chutznikim who live in Jerusalem participating in the levaya. The participants were wearing masks but the crowd was too large for social distancing regulations to be properly adhered to.

A large number of police officers were sent to Romema and violent tumults broke out as they tried to disperse to the crowd.

There were also scuffles at the entrance to Har Hamenuchos, where HaRav Feinstein, z’tl, was buried, and two people were arrested.

The brothers HaRav Chaim and Dovid Feinstein were maspid HaRav Feinstein, z’tl, as well as other chashuve Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)