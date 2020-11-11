Hezbollah Drone Downed By IDF After Penetrating Israeli Airspace

A Hezbollah drone penetrated Israeli airspace on Tuesday and was subsequently shot down by the IDF. According to a statement made by the IDF Spokesperson’s office, the drone was monitored by IDF personnel for the entirety of its flight near the Israel-Lebanon border. Thus no danger was posed to any of the IDF forces or civilians in the area.

“The IDF northern command continues to maintain its vigilance along the border and will not allow any infraction against Israeli sovereignty in the area,” a statement made by the office said.

Earlier in the day, Yediot Acharonot Military Reporter, Yossi Yehoshua tweeted that “Hezbollah is searching for an aerial target in Israel to destroy. The IAF in response is flattening southern Lebanon.”

Residents of Israel’s northern towns reported hearing an increase of fighter jets flying over the area and heading north into Lebanon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)