Biden Should End Iran’s ‘Interference’ In Gulf States, Bahraini Official Says

Mohammed al-Sisi, the head of the Foreign Affairs, Defense and National Security Committee in the Bahraini Council of Representatives, the lower house of the national legislature, told The Media Line that Bahrain hopes that Biden will end Tehran’s interference in Arab states.

“We hope that the next president will put an end to Iranian interference in several Arab capitals, and he must secure the Arab Gulf and continue to impose sanctions on Iran until it returns to international legitimacy, and gives up nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction,” Sisi said.

“I expect that the next stage will be prosperous since relations have always been developing and there are several agreements and treaties with the United States of America. In the Bahraini Council of Representatives, we also have good relations with the American Congress. I met with the Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress. We had contacts with them, which will continue.”

Saudia Arabia is also hoping that Biden will be firm with Iran, with senior Saudi officials telling Yisrael Hayom this week that they fear the future “pro-Iranian president” will implement a “conciliatory policy toward Iran that will put the region at risk.”

Meanwhile, following news reports that the Trump administration will be imposing major sanctions on Iran in the weeks remaining until the inauguration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday evening that he will be embarking on a ten-day trip to Israel, several Gulf states, and Europe, with one of his stated goals being “countering Iran’s malign behavior.”

