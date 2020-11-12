Jewish Ukrainian President Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, a government official said on Thursday.

“He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone,” the official told Reuters.

The official added that Zelensky’s condition is “nothing serious” but “there are better conditions for patients in the hospital.”

Three other senior Ukrainian government officials were also reported this week to be infected with the virus, the finance minister, the defense minister, and one of Zelensky’s senior aides.

YWN does not currently have information on Zelensky’s Hebrew name but his name for tefillah in English is Volodymyr ben Rimma b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)