Turkey Is #1: Infection Rate In Israelis Returning From Abroad Revealed

Israel’s Health Ministry published the data on the coronavirus infection rate in Israelis who returned from abroad in October.

Turkey was number one on the list, with 20% of travelers who returned from Turkey to Israel from October 1 to October 28 testing positive for COVID-19 — 197 out of 988 Israelis.

Bulgaria was second on the list, with 13% of Israelis who returned from Bulgaria to Israel testing positive for the coronavirus — 100 out of 767 Israelis.

The third and fourth countries on the list, the U.S. and Greece, had a much lower percentage of Israelis returning with COVID-19 than the first two countries on the list, with only 6% of Israelis who returned from the US testing positive for the coronavirus — 62 out of 1,037, and 3.1% of Israelis who returned from Greece testing positive for COVID-19 — 64 out of 2,044.

In summary, 54% of Israelis who traveled abroad in October contracted the coronavirus in four countries – Turkey, the United States, Bulgaria and Greece, and a quarter of Israelis abroad contracted the virus in Turkey.

