Hamas Official Who Called For ‘Slaughter Of All Jews On Planet’ Contracts COVID-19

Senior Hamas official Fathi Hammad tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine, the Hamas terror organization announced.

Hammad, who stands out for his vicious rhetoric even among Hamas members, gained international notoriety for his speech calling on Palestinians around the world to slaughter Jews.

Speaking at a March of Return rally in July 2019, Hammad blamed the dire economic situation in the Gaza Strip on Israel and said that Gazans wouldn’t starve to death without ensuring that Israelis die as well. “If we die, it will be while we are killing you and cutting off your heads, Allah willing,” he said, adding that Palestinians in the Shomron should start attacking Jews immediately. “You can buy knives for five shekels,” he said. “How much is the neck of a Jew worth to us – isn’t it worth five shekels or even less?”.

He then called on Palestinians around the world to kill Jews as well. “All of you 7 million Palestinians abroad, enough of the warming up. You have Jews everywhere and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing, if Allah permits.”

Due to the ensuing international outcry over Hammad’s remarks, Hamas subsequently stated that Hammad “does not represent the movement’s official position.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)