WATCH IT: Israel Demands CNN Apologize After Jew-Hater Amanpour Compares Trump Presidency To Nazi Kristallnacht

Israeli officials have called on CNN to apologize for remarks made by its anchorwoman Christiane Amanpour comparing the behavior of the Trump administration to the Nazi regime’s behavior toward Jews during Kristallnacht.

Amanpour called the events of Kristallnacht an “attack on fact,” comparing the deportation and murder of innocent civilians and wanton destruction of property to President Donald Trump’s alleged dishonesty during his term as president.

”This week 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened,” Amanpour said on Thursday. “It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity, and in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and truth. After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich sent a letter to CNN president Jeffrey Zucker on Sunday requesting that Amanpour deliver an “immediate and public apology for the unacceptable comparison” she made.

“We find hereby the false equivalence made between the actions of a sitting US president and the atrocities of the Kristallnacht pogroms which were carried out by the Nazis eighty-two years ago belittling of the immense tragedy of the Holocaust,” Yankelevich wrote.

“Distortion and minimization of the Holocaust are deplorable lies that only encourage the evil voices of anti-Semitism. Employing the memory of the Holocaust for cheap shock value and to further a political agenda is a deeply troubling and offensive spin of historic and moral truths with dangerous implications.”

Atlanta-based Israeli Consul General to the Southeastern United States, Anat Sultan-Dadon, also sent a letter demanding an apology on Sunday to Richard Davis, CNN’s executive vice president of News Standards and Practices.

“The use of the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht by Amanpour for the purpose of this comparison is an affront to the memory of the Holocaust, those who perished and those who suffered through these unimaginable atrocities,” she wrote, adding that she is “dismayed” and “sincerely disappointed” by Amanpour’s remarks.

Sultan-Dadon also elaborated on the horrific crimes that took place on Kristallnacht, stating that about 90 Jews were murdered and over 30,000 Jews were deported to concentration camps and the night was the beginning of the Holocaust during which six million Jews were brutally murdered.

Former Israeli consul-general in New York Dani Dayan tweeted that Amanpour must be immediately dismissed from her position. “The foolish comparison Amanpour made between Kristallnacht and Trump must bring about her immediate dismissal from CNN,” Dayan wrote. “There is no immunity for Holocaust deniers.”

If @CNN remains silent in the face of this disgraceful comparison it is basically saying their hate for Donald Trump is greater then the Nazi Genocide & murder of 6 million innocent people.

CNN must apologize & terminate

@camanpour If you agree than share it and demand it! https://t.co/nKJB7EH5ES — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) November 13, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)