BDE: Eishas Chaver, Rebbetzin Chana Shmuelevitz, A’h, Passes Away

Rebbetzin Chana Shmuelevitz, a’h, the wife of HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Halevi Shmuelvitz, z’tl, passed away on Monday at the age of 96.

The nifteres was born in Berlin, Germany. During World War II, she fled to Shanghai with Yeshivas Mir, where she married HaRav Shomo, the younger brother of Hagaon Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaRav Chaim Shmuelevitz, z’tl. After the war ended, the couple moved together with the yeshivah to the United States.

The Rebbetzin, a’h, was known for her chachmah, her noble middos, her simplicity and her mesiras nefesh for Torah, sacrificing her entire married life for the sake of her husband’s Torah.

She was zocheh to see a fifth generation of descendants following in the path of Torah and mitzvos.

The levaya was held in Israel at 3:30 p.m., leaving from the Mir Yeshivah in Beis Yisrael to Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

