CNN Anchor With Anti-Semitic Track Record Apologizes For Trump-Kristallnacht Analogy

CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour apologized during her show on Monday for comparing the behavior of the Trump administration to the Nazi regime’s behavior toward Jews during Kristallnacht.

“I observed the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, as I often do,” Amanpour said at the beginning of her program. “It is the event that began the horrors of the Holocaust. I also noted President Trump’s attacks on history, facts, knowledge, and truth.”

“I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts,” Amanpour said. “Hitler and his evils stand alone, of course, in history. I regret any pain my statement may have caused. My point was to say how democracy can potentially slip away, and how we must always zealously guard our democratic values.”

Amanpour’s remarks during her show on Thursday caused widespread outrage and condemnation. Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich sent a letter to CNN president Jeffrey Zucker on Sunday requesting an immediate apology. Atlanta-based Israeli Consul General to the Southeastern United States, Anat Sultan-Dadon, sent a letter demanding an apology to Richard Davis, CNN’s executive vice president of News Standards and Practices.

