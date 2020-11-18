Gedolei Yisrael: “Daven For Zakein Roshei Yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik”

The condition of Rosh Yeshivas Brisk, HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Halevi Soloveitchik continues to be critical and the Gedolei Hador called for tefillos on Tuesday.

Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievky and Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein signed a kol koreh to daven for the refuah of the venerable Rosh Yeshivah.

Although there was a slight improvement in the Rav’s condition last week following successful surgery, the Rosh Yeshivah is still in need of great rachamei Shamayim.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)