HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik’s Surgery Is Successful

Rosh Yeshivas Brisk HaGaon HaRav Dovid Soloveitchik, who is hospitalized in critical condition after contracting COVID-19 underwent, successful surgery on Wednesday morning, Kikar HaShabbos reported.

The surgery was a first step in a process to hopefully reducing the level of the Rosh Yeshivah’s sedation. However, although the procedure was successful, the Rav is still in critical condition.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid ben Alta Hendel b’soch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)