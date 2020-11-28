Watch: “Tel Aviv Will Be Burned” – Iranians Burn Israeli, US Flags, Photos Of Biden, Trump

Iranian students demonstrated in front of the foreign ministry in Tehran on Saturday in protest of the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which Iran has blamed on Israel, with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani vowing revenge on the “Zionists” for his killing.

The students, who were identified by AFP as members of the Basij, the paramilitary unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, burned images of President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump as well as representations of US and Israeli flags.

Protesters waved signs in Hebrew, with one of the signs stating: “Revenge means Tel Aviv being burned down,” according to a report by Kikar H’Shabbos.

The students demonstrated in front of the ministry to protest against Iran’s foreign minister who participated in the negotiations for the 2015 nuclear deal, foreshadowing the backlash Iranian officials may face if it considers reentering a nuclear deal with the US and EU. Protests took place in other Iranian cities as well.

A student organization published a statement calling for inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency or “spies,” as the statement called them, to be expelled from Iran.

A small protest also took place on Friday night in front of Rouhani’s home in Tehran, with protesters calling for war with the United States, the New York Times reported.

Guess this is the first (or one of the first) time(s) a picture of Biden is being set on fire in protest at the US, even before he takes office.

A gathering of hardline Iranians in Mashhad, warning against talks with Biden in the aftermath of #Fakhrizadeh assassination pic.twitter.com/b0YjeCTtgt — Reza Khaasteh (@Reza_Khaasteh) November 28, 2020

“No to submission, no to concession with America, only war with America,” the protesters yelled.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)