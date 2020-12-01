Bahraini Delegation Headed By Tourism & Economy Minister Arrives In Israel

Bahrain’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Tourism Zayed al-Zayani arrived in Israel early Tuesday afternoon accompanied by a 40-member delegation of senior tourism officials and businesspeople.

It is the second visit of a Bahraini minister and delegation to arrive in Israel in two weeks, following in the footsteps of the visit of Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, the first Bahraini minister to visit Israel.

The delegation includes the Director of the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, the CEO and CCO of Gulf Air, and the Chairman of the Association of Bahrain Travel & Tour Agent.

The Bahraini Minister was greeted at the airport by Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

Al-Zayani and the delegation then headed to Jerusalem where they held meetings with senior officials and entrepreneurs in the Israeli tourism industry.

On Wednesday, Al-Zayani is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and‏ Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Also on Wednesday, Israel and Bahrain are expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on joint tourism between the two countries.

On Thursday, the delegation will tour the Diamond Exchange in Ramat Gan and attend a business conference before their return flight to Bahrain.

