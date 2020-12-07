Israeli Nuclear Scientists Warned They May Be Targeted By Iran

Israeli nuclear experts and senior officials who worked at the Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona in the past have been warned to “exercise extra caution in their daily conduct,” Kan News reported.

The report added that one Israeli scientist who worked in Dimona in the past was told to deviate from his usual daily routine and to beware of any suspicious objects or occurrences. Intelligence sources warned him that it is possible that Iranian agents are monitoring him via the Internet and/or social media.

The warning follows the killing of the “father” of Iran’s nuclear program Mohsen Fakhrizadeh that was attributed to Israel’s Mossad and Iran’s subsequent threats of reprisal against Israel.

Israel has also warned its embassies worldwide to be on high alert and has requested that government officials cancel any upcoming visits to Gulf states.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a level 3 severe travel warning to the United Arab Emirates in the wake of Fakhrizadeh’s assassination.

