Israel Issues Level 3 Travel Warning To The United Arab Emirates

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a level 3 severe travel warning to the United Arab Emirates in the wake of Iran’s vows of reprisal against Israel for the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Defense officials are concerned that Israeli tourists in the UAE, a country that is generally easily accessible from Iran, could be targeted in reprisal attacks, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Other scenarios that Israeli defense officials are considering are attacks on Israeli embassies or Jewish institutions worldwide, cross-border attacks from Syria and Lebanon by Iranian proxies, or cyberattacks on Israel’s infrastructure.

Israeli embassies throughout the world have been placed on high alert.

The report added that senior security officials recently held a meeting on ensuring the safety of Israeli tourists in the UAE and are also cooperating with Emirati security officials to ensure Israelis are adequately protected.

Israel’s Counterterrorism Bureau issued a travel warning to the UAE and Bahrain following the possibility of Israeli visiting the Gulf States after the signing of the Abraham Accords. The bureau’s travel advisory is a “basic concrete threat” – the third-highest advisory, with the first two being a “very high concrete threat” and “high concrete threat.”

The assassination has been widely attributed to Israel and Iran has vowed to take revenge on the Jewish state.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)