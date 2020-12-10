Watch: The Rav Of Tehran Lights The 1st Chanukah Candle

The Chief Rabbi of Tehran, Rav Yehudah Grami, lit the first Chanukah light at home with his family rather than in a large ceremony at shul as he usually does due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“Most of the shuls here are closed due to the spread of the coronavirus and we’re in lockdown so we couldn’t light the menorah in a big ceremony in shul like we usually do,” Rav Grami said, according to Kikar H’Shabbos.

“The regime has no problem with Yiddishkeit. On the contrary, at times their representatives participate in our ceremonies. But the situation this year doesn’t allow it.”

Iran has been hit hard with the coronavirus and has recorded over 50,000 deaths and over a million cases.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)