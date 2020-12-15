BDE: Ba’al “Esrog Chazal Vehamesores” Z’TL, Passes Away Of COVID-19

HaRav HaGaon Reb Shalom Ghoori, z’tl, the author of “Esrog Chazal Vehamesores” passed away of the coronavirus at the age of 83 in Brooklyn on Sunday, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

HaRav Ghoori was born in Yemen, later moving to Eretz Yisrael with his family at the age of eight. Ten years later he moved to the United States and settled in Boro Park.

He was oisek in Torah his entire life and dedicated his life to the Teimani esrog, which he says is the only proven kosher esrog today, calling it an “esrog Chazal V’Hamasoret” and authoring the sefer Esrog Chazal V’Hamesoret on the subject. Many gedolim use his esrog as their primary esrog and some use his esrog as one of the several esrogim they use on Sukkos.

He supported Yeshivas Beis Meir in Bnei Brak for many years and maintained a special connection with the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon Rav Tzvi Rotenberg. HaRav Ghoori planted several trees of the Teimani variety in the courtyard of the yeshivah, and the trees produce hundreds of esrogim every year.

His aron arrived in Israel on Monday morning and the levaya took place midday outside Yeshivas Beis Meir in Bnei Brak.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

