Watch: “Jews To The Grave” – Man Topples Communal Kyiv Menorah

A Ukrainian nationalist videoed himself toppling over a huge communal menorah in Kyiv on Thursday while shouting anti-Semitic statements and posted the video online.

“To Ukrainians the power. The Jews to the grave,” shouted the Ukrainian, who was later identifed as Andrey Rachov.

“I want to show everyone how to treat foreigners who are occupying and taking over the country,” he said on the video, which quickly spread on social media.

“Ukrainians – the power, Jews – to the graves”, says Ukrainian nationalist Andriy Rachkov and overthrow Chanukah lamp in the downtown Kiev. pic.twitter.com/O0FcxGxTUB — Eduard Dolinsky (@edolinsky) December 11, 2020

The incident is being investigated by the police.

Rachov also tried to topple another menorah in Kyiv but was unable to accomplish his goal as the menorah was bolted to the ground.

Ukrainian nationalists have repeatedly engaged in anti-Semitic rhetoric as part of their protests against Ukraine’s Jewish president, Vlodymyr Zelensky.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the incident on Twitter.

“I condemn in strongest terms Thursday’s brutal attack on a Jewish menorah in Kyiv,” Kuleba wrote. “I welcome the swift reaction by law enforcement agencies identifying the perpetrator. He now faces criminal charges and I‘m convinced justice will be served. No place for anti-Semitism in Ukraine.”

