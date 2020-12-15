Revealed: Delegation From Major Muslim Country Recently Visited Israel

Senior officials from a large Muslim-majority country that has no official ties with Israel recently visited the Jewish state, Israel HaYom reported on Tuesday.

The delegation from the Asian country, headed by a senior adviser to the country’s leader, participated in meetings with senior Israeli officials in Tel Aviv about two weeks ago.

The report added that it cannot name the country or the people involved “due to potential national security and diplomatic sensitivities.”

Recent Israeli media reports have mentioned Oman and Indonesia as the two most likely countries to next announce normalization deals with Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)