Netanyahu Appoints New Mossad Director

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ announced on Tuesday that he is appointing the current deputy head of the Mossad, known as D. (Daled), as the next head of the Mossad.

The appointment was submitted to the Goldberg Committee, a special committee that vets candidates for senior government positions, especially in the security sector. The committee, officially named the Senior Civil Service Appointment Advisory Committee, is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Eliezer Goldberg.

D. will begin his position in June 2021, when current Mossad head Yossi Cohen is set to retire, and only then will his identity be revealed.

D. is a veteran Mossad member and has worked in the spy agency’s operations division and in the Tzomet department, which handles the recruitment and management of agents.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)