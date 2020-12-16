Kushner To Lead US-Israeli Delegation To Morocco Next Week

A joint Israeli-US delegation will fly to Morocco next week on the first El Al nonstop commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat.

A US delegation headed by White House adviser Jared Kushner will land in Israel next Monday. Kushner will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ later that day.

Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz, Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation, and other senior US officials are accompanying Kushner as part of the US delegation

On Tuesday, the Israeli delegation, led by National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, will join the US delegation on the historic flight to Morocco.

The senior officials from the joint delegation will meet with senior Moroccan officials in Rabat for discussions on the Israel-Morocco normalization deal.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)